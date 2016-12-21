BRADENTON BEACH – Once again a person has won a public office seat by drawing the highest card from a deck in Bradenton Beach. According to the Herald Tribune Marilyn Maro, a Cosmetologist snapped a tie for Ward 2 City Commissioner by fishing out an ace of spades during a meeting last week. Anne Leister, who also sought the seat, pulled out a two of spades. The city charter states that tiebreakers are to be decided in “games by lot” and that includes picking the highest card out of a deck or drawing the tallest straw, anything where a person has an equal chance of winning.