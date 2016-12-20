SARASOTA COUNTY- It’s the season of giving, but some porch pirates are still in the spirits to steal.

Sarasota Police Department Spokeswoman Genevieve Judge gave SNN some tips on how to keep the Suncoast safe from porch pirates.

She said the easiest way to make sure packages are safe is too have them delivered to post office, or have a trustworthy neighbor be on the lookout for the box.

According to Amazon, if an item ordered from them is stolen they will replace it.

But Judge says it’s better to be proactive in keeping packages safe.