SARASOTA COUNTY- It’s the season of giving, but some porch pirates are still in the spirits to steal.
Sarasota Police Department Spokeswoman Genevieve Judge gave SNN some tips on how to keep the Suncoast safe from porch pirates.

She said the easiest way to make sure packages are safe is too have them delivered to post office, or have a trustworthy neighbor be on the lookout for the box.

According to Amazon, if an item ordered from them is stolen they will replace it.
But Judge says it’s better to be proactive in keeping packages safe.

SHARE
Previous articleFlorida Warns Drivers Of Traffic Ticket Email Scam
Next articleHandgun Selfie Goes Wrong
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.