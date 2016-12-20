A man is busted after his selfie with a handgun goes incredibly wrong last week.

According to WFLA, Saint Petersburg police said 34 year old Rorn Sorn, went to the bathroom at Club Lust in Saint Pete to take a selfie with the gun.

Somehow, the gun went off and the bullet went through to the women’s restroom next door. Police said Sorn tried to run, but officers in the area stopped him.

They did not say if anyone in the women’s restroom was injured by the bullet.

Sorn is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of Xanax, and possession of marijuana in less than two grams.