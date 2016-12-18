SARASOTA – A health and fitness recovery spa opens in Sarasota.

Blufit Recovery and Nutrition works to offer its clients the very latest recovery technology. Just to name a few… Blufit offers infrared therapy, compression therapy and cryotherapy.

This new recovery spa is geared toward athletes in the Sarasota and Manatee County area as well as people who might be suffering from inflammation.

General sales manager Manny Turcotte says Blufit wants to be known as the spot for health and fitness recovery in Sarasota.

Blufit will celebrate its official grand opening on January 3rd. It’s located at 3529 South Tuttle Avenue.