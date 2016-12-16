MANATEE COUNTY – Meet Piper the Therapy Donkey. She’s one of nine therapy donkeys in the United States. As unique as her title is, she’s come a long way before helping people.

“She is actually a kill pen rescue from Boeing, TX. Her and her mom were actually slated to go to slaughter in Mexico,” says Piper’s owner Sara Evancho.

Sara Evancho, who works as a veterinary technician, purchased Piper and her mother Daisy. She actually drove over night to Texas and back to pick them up. Evancho is a big advocate for rescuing horses and donkeys, which is why Piper wears purple. After seeing how great Piper is, she decided to train her to be a therapy donkey.

“Her small size is easier to transport. I mean who wouldn’t want to see a donkey instead of just a dog or a cat,” says Evancho.

To be certified, Piper had to be good with people, sit for up to 30 seconds and, of course, become potty trained. But she’s more than just a well behaved animal.

“She can go to hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers, schools. We actually did the extra training to have her as a reading team. So she can go into schools and help kids with literacy issues just to help kids and encourage them to be reading out loud,” says Evancho.

Piper has business cards and even her own Facebook page. She’s eager to help whoever, whether that’s with a laugh or a “hee–haw.”

“She genuinely enjoys just human interaction. I think this is going to be, this is her calling,” says Evancho.

For more information on Piper go to her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/piperthetherapydonkey.

  • Sara Evancho

    Thank to Ben and SNN for sharing Piper’s story. We hope to reach many people in need.