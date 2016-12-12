SARASOTA COUNTY- While “Hatchimals” are nearly impossible to find, and a smashing new diamond ring may be out of his budget…

Giving blood is easy to do and appreciated in ways too numerous to mention but one…

“We tell people the greatest gift you can give is the gift of life,” says Suncoast Blood Bank Spokesperson Jayne Giroux.

Giroux says they need more people donating during the holiday season, and it can truly be a gift just from you!

“You can donate in someone’s honor and we will send them a card and let them know you came to donate in their name,” Giroux says.

During December, donors are receiving special gifts too.

Come December 21 the blood banks Mound Street location is serving baked goods and drawing for a 100 Publix gift card.

“But we’re just encouraging people to come out and donate because it’s the right thing to do,” Giroux says.

She says taking time out of the holiday hustle and bustle to give back to community is why Christmas is a merry time to donate.

“We’re very festive here, but think of the people who are in the hospital who need blood,” Giroux said. “The blood you donate here in a day or a week will be in someone’s veins saving their life.”