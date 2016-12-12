Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA COUNTY- While “Hatchimals” are nearly impossible to find, and a smashing new diamond ring may be out of his budget…
Giving blood is easy to do and appreciated in ways too numerous to mention but one…
“We tell people the greatest gift you can give is the gift of life,” says Suncoast Blood Bank Spokesperson Jayne Giroux.
Giroux says they need more people donating during the holiday season, and it can truly be a gift just from you!
“You can donate in someone’s honor and we will send them a card and let them know you came to donate in their name,” Giroux says.
During December, donors are receiving special gifts too.
Come December 21 the blood banks Mound Street location is serving baked goods and drawing for a 100 Publix gift card.
“But we’re just encouraging people to come out and donate because it’s the right thing to do,” Giroux says.
She says taking time out of the holiday hustle and bustle to give back to community is why Christmas is a merry time to donate.
“We’re very festive here, but think of the people who are in the hospital who need blood,” Giroux said. “The blood you donate here in a day or a week will be in someone’s veins saving their life.”

Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.
  • pittgal

    ‘drawing for a 100 Publix gift card’??? Does this mean $ 100???