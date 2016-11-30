NOKOMIS – A Suncoast man shoots a dog right in front of its owner after it barks and growls at him. The owner is in disbelief after Sarasota deputies closed the case without charges.

The man who shot and killed the dog tells Sarasota deputies he shot out of fear of being attacked, but the owners say the dog with no history of aggression did not attack whatsoever. They say she was just reacting as any dog would when seeing a stranger.

Rod and Cindy Jacobson, the dog’s owners, are in shock after losing their terrier mix, Candy, under circumstances they never imagined. She died from gunshot wounds.

“I’m always almost in tears over it,” Rod Jacobson says, “because we were just so connected and it was such a meaningless way of losing her life.”

It happened November 18th on the gated property of Louella Lane in Nokomis, a place where Jacobson kept his boat for years and visits weekly, always with Candy by his side.

The property owner’s grandson, 25-year-old Zachary Deaterly, approached Jacobson and his dog that day.

“When she saw him and didn’t recognize who he was or know who he was, she started barking at him.”

Jacobson says Deaterly kicked at her and Candy ran toward his truck, still barking. Then… gunfire.

“At that point, I saw Candy turn and run away from us towards my boat, and he shot two or three more times because I saw them hitting in the ground. Out of touch with reality, I said to him, ‘Did you just shoot my dog?’ He said, You’re damn right I did and I’ll do it again.”

During an interview, Seaterly told deputies he was afraid that if he did nothing, he would be attacked. He told deputies he told Jacobson, “Get your dog off me.” It was a statement Jacobson says he does not recall.

SNN spoke with criminal defense lawyer Marc Zimmerman who tells us under the law of necessity, the only way shooting the dog was lawful was if Detearly believed the attack was imminent.

Jacobson’s wife, Cindy, says Candy was just doing her job.

“She was protecting her truck… she was protecting her people without harming the person that killed her.”

SNN did reach out to Deaterly to hear his side of the story, but have not heard back.

For more on this story, visit ‘HeraldTribune.com.’