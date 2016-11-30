Mr. Sparky

NOKOMIS – A Suncoast man shoots a dog right in front of its owner after it barks and growls at him. The owner is in disbelief after Sarasota deputies closed the case without charges.

The man who shot and killed the dog tells Sarasota deputies he shot out of fear of being attacked, but the owners say the dog with no history of aggression did not attack whatsoever. They say she was just reacting as any dog would when seeing a stranger.

Rod and Cindy Jacobson, the dog’s owners, are in shock after losing their terrier mix, Candy, under circumstances they never imagined. She died from gunshot wounds.

“I’m always almost in tears over it,” Rod Jacobson says, “because we were just so connected and it was such a meaningless way of losing her life.”

It happened November 18th on the gated property of Louella Lane in Nokomis, a place where Jacobson kept his boat for years and visits weekly, always with Candy by his side.

The property owner’s grandson, 25-year-old Zachary Deaterly, approached Jacobson and his dog that day.

“When she saw him and didn’t recognize who he was or know who he was, she started barking at him.”

Jacobson says Deaterly kicked at her and Candy ran toward his truck, still barking. Then… gunfire.

“At that point, I saw Candy turn and run away from us towards my boat, and he shot two or three more times because I saw them hitting in the ground. Out of touch with reality, I said to him, ‘Did you just shoot my dog?’ He said, You’re damn right I did and I’ll do it again.”

During an interview, Seaterly told deputies he was afraid that if he did nothing, he would be attacked. He told deputies he told Jacobson, “Get your dog off me.” It was a statement Jacobson says he does not recall.

SNN spoke with criminal defense lawyer Marc Zimmerman who tells us under the law of necessity, the only way shooting the dog was lawful was if Detearly believed the attack was imminent.

Jacobson’s wife, Cindy, says Candy was just doing her job.

“She was protecting her truck… she was protecting her people without harming the person that killed her.”

SNN did reach out to Deaterly to hear his side of the story, but have not heard back.

For more on this story, visit ‘HeraldTribune.com.’

  • Greg Leischner

    Why wasn’t the dog on a leash? If the owners had controlled their dog to begin with, this wouldn’t have happened. Place the blame where it belongs – on the owners.

    • Nanette Valencia

      Yes, we have to protect our pets from pussies with guns. He couldn’t have been too scared if he kicked at her

      • Hockey 101

        Within 1 week the shooter would be put in the hospital , no gun needed .

        • Greg Leischner

          Publicly threatening people… great. Shows your mentality (or lack thereof)

          • Hockey 101

            It would be done plain and simple , simple like you .

      • Greg Leischner

        If an at-loose dog attacks me, I’m shooting it without hesitating. And I’m not a pussy, as most liberals like you are

    • Barkley’s Mom

      They were in an enclosed property and the owner of the dog was right there, it happened so fast he probably didn’t have time to try to contain his dog! Zachary Deaterly is a gun happy POS who was “scared” of a dog running away from him. He would have been shooting me also and would have had reason to be “scared” had Candy been my dog!

      • Greg Leischner

        What’s “an enclosed property”? Obviously, not enclosed enough in this case. Good riddance to a vicious animal

        • Barkley’s Mom

          Spoken as a true hater! The dog was secure on a “gated” property! I take it you are one of those that think the only good “dog” is a dead dog, especially if it resembles anything like a “pit bull”. Some vicious animal, running away after it was kicked!

          • Greg Leischner

            Uh, I’ve only been expressing my opinion (as allowed under the First Amendment). If anyone has been expressing hatred, it’s you. Towards someone you don’t even know. We have a pit-mix, and it’s the most loving dog – excuse me, “dog” in quotes, as you said (why, I have no idea) you could ever meet. It would never act as the “dog” in question as this case did. Keep it on a leash – or suffer the consequences. Every responsible dog owner knows this. Next personal attack you want to bring? **waiting

          • Barkley’s Mom

            “Good riddance to a vicious animal”, Not hatred? Hardly vicious for barking at a stranger and running away when kicked by that stranger. A dog that is contained in an enclosed area shouldn’t need to be on a leash to be safe from a gun toting moron. Why was that guy carrying a gun there in the first place? I don’t believe this guy was in any danger from the dog for one minute! You profess to be a dog lover would you like someone shooting your dog if they barked at him/her?

          • Greg Leischner

            There was clearly more than a ‘barking dog’ at work here; you only see what you want to see. Our dog wouldn’t be running lose and running at people; we make sure he is properly under control – as was not the case here. You obviously have an agenda and will do anything other than place blame where it truly belongs. Go ahead – we can do this all night if you want.

          • Barkley’s Mom

            ‘Jacobson says Deaterly kicked at her and Candy ran toward his truck, still barking. Then… gunfire.“At that point, I saw Candy turn and run away from us towards my boat, and he shot two or three more times because I saw them hitting in the ground.” Clearly you are the one with the agenda here, the dog was “vicious” although running away. I don’t believe for one moment that a dog that “goes everywhere” with it’s owner is going to attack someone. Of course the gun toting idiot is going to say the dog was vicious, it worked he got away with killing Candy! There I’ve expressed MY opinion (as allowed under the First Amendment) Over and out!

          • Hockey 101

            The guy is a complete idiot , don’t bother .

          • Rob N Tracy Stuber

            Since when does your dog need to be on leash on your property in an enclosed area?