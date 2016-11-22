SARASOTA COUNTY- Julie Thomas remembers the moment she found out she was going to be a mom.

It wasn’t a pregnancy test, but a phone call from call from an adoption agency.

Thomas wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We just wanted a healthy happy baby,” said Thomas. “We got a pretty perfect little guy.”

A Suncoast adoption agency, Bond of Love, guided Thomas through the process.

Adoption attorney Susan Stockham has five adopted boys of her own.

She says thousands of foster kids on the Suncoast need a permanent, loving family.

“Older kids are great to adopt, newborns are wonderful,” Stockham said. “We always needs families for any baby.”

Families gathered Tuesday at the Sarasota County courthouse.

The last step and one year to the day the Hardisty family’s friends and family began raising money for baby Angelina.

“That they hoped that we could bring baby Hardisty home soon and here she is,” Kellie Hardisty said.

Michael Fluker waited a long time to be called “Dad.”

“I’m having such a wide ranch of emotions, it’s just indescribable,” he said.

He’s enjoying every minute of being serenity’s father, even if it sometimes stinks.

“We play toe jam and I take off my sock and put it in his face,” Serenity said.

Bond of Love also offers financial counseling for families wanting to adopt.

Visit their website www.abondoflove.org for more information