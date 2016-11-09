Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – Amendment 2 has been in the Florida ballot before but this time, it was the majority vote passing with flying colors.

ALTMED is a Florida-based medical cannabis company. One spokesman says last time around in 2014, the outcome wasn’t passed. It fell short with 58% approval.

Since then, the company perfected the model in Arizona so when the time came, they could implement the same plan in Florida.

The state has two million patients with qualifying conditions from cancer to epilepsy.

Different ways to use cannabis are oils, gels and creams. Cannabis on topicals does not get the patient high.

It’s therapeutic with no side effects. Creams can be used for arthritis pain, inflammation and are an alternative to over the counter pain killers.

