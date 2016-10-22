MYAKKA – On the heels of a video released earlier this week coming out of Indonesia that may be proof of the elusive Bigfoot, SNN took a visit to Myakka State Park to explore the creature that may be right in our own backyards.

Re Monteith is an investigator with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. She explains there have been numerous sightings of what may or may not be a Bigfoot in Myakka State Park.

“Some people who are camping or hiking, sometimes they hear strange noises that they can’t explain that they are. Sometimes we get photographs of footprints, but many times it is just misidentification.”

Re says the most recent credible Bigfoot sighting in Myakka was in 2014. Witnesses say some kind of creature crossed the road right in front of them.

“I get a lot of witnesses that will even say, look, I’ll tell you what I saw and I’m not sure what to say because I don’t know what it was but I can’t identify it. It wasn’t a human. It wasn’t a bear. It wasn’t a panther. But it best fits the description of a Skunk Ape or a Bigfoot.”

So why Myakka? According to Re, these creatures inhabit heavily-forested, remote areas, and near water… and that describes Myakka perfectly, as well as other parts of Florida.

“We have a huge amount of reports that come from here. Also this area. It is also the highest elevation in peninsular Florida and we get huge amounts of reports in this area as well.”

The BFRO has received over 55 thousand reports from across the country just since 1995. Not all are credible, but even with so many sightings, no one should feel the need to be in any danger.

“And we don’t have any reports of them ever hurting anybody. The worst thing is if you’re in an area and somebody might get rocks thrown at them, but a Sasquatch has never hurt anybody. We have no report of that.

The next time you’re around Myakka, keep an eye out. You never know what you might see.

As for the footage from Indonesia, Re isn’t convinced it’s showing Bigfoot.

If you’d like to contact Re to set up an investigation you can go online to bfro.net.