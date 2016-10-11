SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has concluded the shooting death of James Sasser last month was self-defense.
29-year-old Robert Setti admitted to shooting Sasser on September 13.
Setti shot Sasser four times with a shotgun after Sasser forced his way in.
During the death investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Setti’s home.
They found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and MDMA.
Setti and his two roommates are charged with possession of the drugs.
All three turned themselves in Monday. Setti was released late Monday on a $5,500 bond.
Deputies say the drugs found in Setti’s home did not factor into Sasser’s shooting.
Sarasota attorney Derek Byrd tells SNN even if drugs played a role in Sasser’s shooting, in this case it’s still self-defense.
Setti’s two roomates, Kathryn Vesh and Monica Esparza are still in custody at this time.

