SARASOTA – A Parrish man dies following an accident just off I-75 in Sarasota County.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just after 6 P.M. Saturday, July 9th.

Troopers say after traveling off the I-75 exit ramp, a tractor trailer driven by 42-year-old Steven McNamara crossed all three westbound lanes of Fruitville Road before colliding with the raised concrete curb.

The tractor then overturned onto the grass median on Fruitville.

Troopers say McNamara died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.