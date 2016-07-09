SARASOTA – A Parrish man dies following an accident just off I-75 in Sarasota County.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just after 6 P.M. Saturday, July 9th.

Troopers say after traveling off the I-75 exit ramp, a tractor trailer driven by 42-year-old Steven McNamara crossed all three westbound lanes of Fruitville Road before colliding with the raised concrete curb.

The tractor then overturned onto the grass median on Fruitville.

Troopers say McNamara died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

  • pittgal

    I think it must have happened ‘just after 6 A.M.’… as I’m reading this almost three hours BEFORE 6 P.M.

  • Cynthia Bartlett-McNamara

    Yes, it was 6am. I’m his wife and dropped him off at the warehouse a few minutes after 5am. He had to punch in, gather his daily paperwk, complete a daily vehicle check and drive from Sysco’s Palmetto Warehouse to the Fruitville exit. Plus that’s the time thay FHP have me when they came to notify me.