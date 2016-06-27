BRADENTON – A prominent Suncoast boat maker sues a local rival.

Yellowfin, a Bradenton-based firm, has been in business for 14 years, and has sold more than 1,000 vessels. Their look and feel can be described as distinctive and immediately recognizable.

Now, Yellowfin is suing a competitor, Barker Boatworks, which was founded in 2014 by Kevin Barker, a former Yellowfin vice president. So far, Barker Boatworks has delivered 20 boats and has orders for 50 more.

Yellowfin is alleging that Barker stole trade secrets and is making boats that are very similar in design to Yellowfin’s.

Barker’s attorneys have denied the allegations.