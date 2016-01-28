SARASOTA – A 28-year-old Sarasota resident is facing manslaughter charges after a man he beat severely in November passed away.

Julio Santos was booked into the Sarasota County Jail Thursday, January 28th. He is being held without bond.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Monterey St. on November 16th in response to a disturbance call. Santos was at home with his girlfriend preparing food for the holidays. The suspect got into a fist fight with 34-year-old Ryan Jurasin.

Witnesses say Jurasin threw one punch before falling to the ground. Santos got on top of him and continued to punch him in the head until his girlfriend pulled him off.

Santos went home but his girlfriend returned several hours later to find Jurasin still laying on the ground with one of his eyes swollen shut and blood coming out of his ears. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where his condition deteriorated until his passing earlier this month.