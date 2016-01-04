VENICE – Guns, silencers and ammunition were flying out the door at the Grand Opening of the Quick Draw Defense shop in Venice on Monday, January 4th.

Manager Chris Magnant said it was a $50,000 add-on to their Pawn Shop that was worth every penny. Magnant said, “We opened about 20 minutes ago. We’ve been non-stop busy since we got here! We haven’t had time to get all the stuff in, people haven’t stopped coming in the door!”

CEO and President of Quick Draw Defense, Scott Quick, said it’s more than a business. “Our costumers are not just customers, they’re family. Everybody is just blood to us, their friends, that’s what I like about this place. It’s fun!”

The shop owners said business is booming because of a law that passed allowing hunting with something called a silencer, it goes right on the front of the gun to make the weapon quieter.

Quick said, “About a year ago Florida turned over a law where you can legally hunt with a silencer in the state of Florida.”

The Gun Writer at the Hearld-Tribune, Lee Williams, said the new shop opening is symbolic of the demand for guns nationwide. He said “Everything is going through the roof right now, there is a lot of fear which is doing a lot of selling. The big rush started after the attacks in Paris and continued after San Bernardino.

Quick say’s if things keep going the way the do, his next step is expansion.