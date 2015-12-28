FLORIDA – A species of monkey native to Asia appears to be growing in Florida.

For 75 years, rhesus macaque monkeys have inhabited Silver Springs State Park in Ocala. Researchers say that the number of monkeys has grown to 200 in in the Park in recent years.

University of Florida biologists say they have had rhesus monkey sightings in Lake County, 20 miles south of the Ocala area attraction.

Last month, a monkey was spotted on the roof of the Villages Elementary School in Lady Lake, just as school was letting out for the day.

If you encounter a rhesus monkey, slowly go the other way. Animal researchers say they are “hostile by nature.”