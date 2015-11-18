Bradenton resident Annie Eng left Zippy at AAA Pet Resort in Bradenton, under the impression her dog would be in good hands and in good company. She says, “I picked that place because they do allow dogs to play together and I thought socializing zippy is a good thing.”

However, just hours before she was scheduled to pick up Zippy from his weekend stay at the resort, she received a devastating phone call from the owner of the facility. Eng says, “She just said she’s sorry that they found Zippy dead but they didn’t know what happened.”

Hoping to get some answers, Eng brought Zippy here to the Palma Sola Animal Clinic to get an official autopsy report. Veterinarian and owner of the Palma Sola Animal Clinic, Dr. William Bystrom, says, “She indicated that the resort called her and said your dog was found dead in its cage and they don’t know why but I think otherwise.”

The necropsy reveals the official cause of death as a massive hemorrhage secondary to deep punctures and crushing bite wounds from a larger animal.

Eng says, “I ask her why didn’t she tell me about the attack and Lynda just said she didn’t know about the attack until I told her so after the doctors report.”

However, when she picked Zippy up from the resort, she says the owners story wasn’t adding up.

She says, “His fur was wet and I asked Dre. Bystrom did he drown? Because he even had bubbles on his chest and Dr. Bystrom said no he did not drown someone cleaned him up before they gave him back to me.”

Eng says she called AAA back after receiving the official necropsy report a few days later, and the conversation became hostile.

She says, “She started yelling at me and she says I accuse her of lying and gross negligence.”

The boarding agreement with the facility states that the client agrees to be solely responsible for any and all acts or behavior of said pet while it is in the care of the kennel.

I reached out to AAA Pet Resort owner Lynda Seeber, who says she is being falsely accused of a cover up.

Seeber didn’t want to appear on camera but she released a statement saying,” I would like to make a comment to the allegation that I “washed” the dog. If they did a thorough necropsy, they would have discovered that the moisture was saliva from another dog and not “washing.” This is important because the owner is accusing me of a cover up.” She stressed that her contracts clearly state the animal’s welfare remains solely the responsibility of the owner.