SARASOTA – A 19-year-old Suncoast man is facing a variety of drug-related charges following his arrest Friday by deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Kay was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He is being held on a bond of $309,000.

According to a SCSO report undercover detectives purchased cocaine and LSD from the suspect at his residence in the 3500 block of Queen St. on multiple occasions. An arrest warrant was obtained Friday after an undercover officer bought cocaine HCL from Kaye for $2,400.

During his arrest a Glock .45-caliber handgun was confiscated from the suspect. He had the weapon tucked into his waistband the report states.

Inside his apartment deputies discovered approximately 167 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of MDMA, 1192 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of mushrooms, 1.87 pounds of edible chocolates containing THC – the active ingredient in marijuana, 2.4 grams of Adderall, 5.8 pounds of butane hash oil, 2 grams of LSD and $480 in cash.